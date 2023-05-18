Why did LA Dodgers drop plans of honoring trans nuns group? Reason behind U-turn explored

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to drop their plans of honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity group of transgender and queer "nuns" of their Pride Night event.

The decision came after religious groups raised concerns about the group's history of anti-Catholic messaging and performances. The Dodgers released a statement acknowledging the controversy surrounding the Sisters’ inclusion and stated that they would remove themselves from this year's group of honorees.

Religious advocacy groups criticized the Dodgers' initial decision and called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence an "anti-Catholic hate-group." CatholicVote's president, Brian Burch, expressed satisfaction with the Dodgers' reversal, stating that it should serve as a wake-up call for religious believers and highlighting the potential exploitation of faith by woke corporations.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio criticised the team's decision. The Catholic League, a religious civil rights group, condemned the Dodgers for partnering with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and described them as an "obscene anti-Catholic group."

The controversy surrounding the Dodgers' decision reflects a larger trend of companies facing backlash for associating with individuals or groups with different viewpoints or lifestyles. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, known for utilizing Catholic imagery in their activism, seek to challenge the Church's teachings on homosexuality and combat homophobia.

What is the LA Dodger’s Pride Night?

The LA Dodgers Pride Night is an annual event organized by the team to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The event typically takes place during one of the team’s home games and includes various activities and promotions to promote inclusivity and acceptance. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues, showcase diversity, and create a welcoming environment for fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Dodgers pride night usually features special jerseys, themed merchandise, guest speakers, and partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations.

