Why did the Mariners claim Dominic Leone? Angels relief pitcher bolsters bullpen in time for playoff push

The Seattle Mariners are currently the hottest team in baseball, and they're adding to their depth with Dominic Leone. The relief pitcher was part of a mass exodus from the Los Angeles Angels who failed in their pursuit of the playoffs once more.

He and several other players were placed on waivers, and the Mariners were happy to snap up Dominic Leone. There is never enough good pitching on any team, and bullpen depth often proves vital in the postseason.

This is a cheap addition to the roster. Waivers, unlike DFA allows teams to claim players for a pretty cheap price. The Mariners will pay Leone a mere $50,000 for his services.

Seattle Mariners bolstering playoff roster with Dominic Leone

2023 was shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment for the Seattle Mariners. At the beginning of the month, things had turned around and they were making a push for the third wild card slot. They were going to have to outplay some AL East teams to get it.

The Mariners are adding Dominic Leone

Now, they are tied atop the AL West after an improbable surge. They've been hotter than any team in baseball and have erased a 10-game deficit. With the Angels placing Dominic Leone on waivers, the team was able to add a key piece to their bullpen.

That hot streak, as a result, shouldn't end any time soon. These Mariners were on the come up last year, and they added to their roster in the offseason. The start they had was unforeseen and disappointing.

They've all but erased those memories now, and they're continuing to find ways of adding talent well past the deadline. This is a team to watch out for, especially with another useful arm added to the bullpen.

It's been the offense that has driven them back from the depths, but it's pitching that most often reigns supreme in the postseason. They'll need their top arms rested and ready to go, and depth in the bullpen is the best way to achieve that goal.