Why is Pete Rose banned, and what did Donald Trump say about his Hall of Fame snub? 4 big questions answered

Pete Rose died on Sep. 30, 2024 at age 83, ending the life of one of the best players in Major League Baseball history. Rose was in the news on Feb. 28, and it was for a reason that not many expected.

Ad

What Did Pete Rose do?

Pete Rose enjoyed a 24-year career in Major League Baseball, and he is most known for his play with the Cincinnati Reds. The 17-time All-Star also won a pair of World Series championships with the Cincinnati Reds, and then went on to manage the team from 1984-1989.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rose holds the record with 4,256 career hits, and is also the all-time leader in total games played. The all-time hits leader was given a lifetime ban in 1989 after it was found that he gambled on games during his managerial stint with the Reds.

Ad

Trending

Rose admitted to wagering on the Reds' games in 1985, 1986 and 1987 in his autobiography, “My Prison Without Bars.’’ He was declared ineligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame after his ban.

What did Donald Trump say about Pete Rose?

President Donald Trump made a post on Truth social on Feb. 28, and Pete Rose was the subject of his comments. He said he would be issuing a pardon for Pete Rose, but it's unclear what the pardon would cover.

Ad

"Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning," -President Trump on Truth Social

Ad

President Trump did not say when the pardon would be issued, or what this pardon would cover as Rose did not commit a crime.

Why is Pete Rose not in the Hall of Fame?

The lifetime ban given to Pete Rose in 1989 has kept him off of the Hall of Fame ballots since that time. Voters have not even had the chance to cast a vote for Rose, and it's unclear how that vote would go.

Ad

Until the lifetime ban is lifted, Pete Rose, and his accomplishments will not be recognized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

What are the chances of Pete Rose being inducted into the Hall of Fame after Donald Trump's pardon?

Donald Trump has plenty of power as the President of the United States, but his power does not extend to Major League Baseball. There have been other attempts to get the lifetime ban revoked, but Pete Rose has never been given official notice from the league office.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback