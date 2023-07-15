Why is Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals game postponed? Reason behind delay, explained

The Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals enjoyed a slightly extended MLB All-Star break as their Friday game at Kauffman Stadium was delayed.

The Royals and Rays were expected to return to action from the All-Star festivities on Friday, July 14. However, the contest was postponed to the next day due to severe weather conditions in the Kansas City area.

Importantly, tickets for Friday’s postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game on Saturday. Hence, fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they decide to attend Saturday's split doubleheader.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City Royals @Royals Tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed and will be made up tomorrow, July 15, as part of a split doubleheader with Game One starting at 1:10 p.m. CT and Game Two starting at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Kansas City Royals double-header schedule

Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow

Here's a look at the schedule for the split doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on Saturday, July 15.

Game 1 to commence at 2:10 p.m. ET (1:10 p.m. CT)

Game 2 to commence at 7:10 p.m. ET (6:10 p.m. CT)

Both the games on Saturday will be nine-inning regulation games.

The Royals are fifth in the AL Central and headed into the All-Star break with a 26-65 record. Matt Quatraro's team is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs barring a miracle in the second half of the campaign.

Kansas City will start with rookie Alec Marsh in Game 1 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Cole Ragans will start for the hosts in Game 2.

The Rays, on the other hand, are leading the AL East with a 58-35 record. Kevin Cash's team is enjoying an excellent campaign and is three games ahead of second-placed Baltimore Orioles. They will be hoping to continue with their stellar run in the second half of the season while keeping one eye on the World Series as well.

Tampa Bay will start Tyler Glasnow for the opening game on Saturday. The team is yet to announce the starter for Game 2.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault