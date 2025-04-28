Why did Tyler Glasnow exit Dodgers vs. Pirates game after 1st inning? Reasons explored

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow had to leave their recent game against the San Diego Padres early. The Dodgers opened their three-game series against the Padres with a 3-0 loss on Friday but bounced back with an 8-4 victory on Saturday.
On Sunday, in the series finale, Los Angeles’ Tyler Glasnow took the mound against San Diego's Bailey Falter. While Falter went on to pitch 4.1 innings, Glasnow had to be taken out just after the first inning.
The Dodgers later announced that Glasnow’s early exit was due to right shoulder discomfort. It marked Glasnow’s second consecutive injury-related exit, with the first coming during last Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers when he was removed due to lower leg cramps.
After Sunday's game, Tyler Glasnow discussed his exit, saying:
“Yeah, just frustrated. I guess it’s just that extension, trying to throw, something grabbed. Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over, and I’m just at this point, I’m just trying to figure out what to do.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not yet scheduled an MRI for Glasnow’s injury. After the right-hander left the game, Ben Casparius took the mound and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and recording five strikeouts without giving up any runs.
Following Casparius, the rest of the Dodgers' pitching staff continued to deliver a strong performance, keeping the Padres scoreless. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' offense excelled, leading to a 9-2 victory over San Diego.
Tyler Glasnow opens up about he reason for his shoulder issues
So far in the 2025 season, Tyler Glasnow has started five games, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. When asked about whether he will get imaging for his shoulder issues, Glasnow said (via SI.com):
"I'm not sure yet. It kind of comes and goes. I think I'll change something else in my mechanics, and nothing feels connected. I think mechanically stuff, other things are taking over stressing other parts. I don't know just trying to figure it out."
Tyler Glasnow joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2023 after being traded by the Tampa Bay Rays. In his debut season with the Dodgers last year, Glasnow earned his first All-Star selection and finished the season with a 3.49 ERA across 22 starts.