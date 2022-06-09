"Why are you as a world series contender losing to the kansas city royals" - Fans dissapointed after Toronto Blue Jays fail to clinch sweep against team with the worst record

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the top stories in the MLB over the past few weeks. After going on an eight-game winning streak that included sweeps of the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays are struggling to get the brooms out against one of the MLB's worst.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in Kansas City this week for a three-game set against the Royals. The Blue Jays, who came into town exceptionally hot, were hoping to get three wins in three opportunities.

Toronto Blue Jays fans unhappy as Jays take two out of three over the Royals, expected sweep

The Kansas City Royals are indeed one of the worst teams in baseball. Their record of 18-37 puts them not only at the bottom of their division, the American League Central, but at the bottom of the entire American League. The Kansas City Royals are 13.5 games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays had a pair of incredibly successful games against the Royals in the first two games of this series. Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah made brilliant starts and the bullpen stepped up to shut the Royals out 15-0 over the first two.

Propelled by breakout stars like Teoscar Hernandez and Alejandro Kirk, the Blue Jays now have only the New York Yankees standing between themselves and the top spot in the AL East.

Jordan Poole Fan @JonahKatz8 The Kansas City royals are the definition of poverty franchise The Kansas City royals are the definition of poverty franchise

The series finale on Thursday did not get off to such a great start. Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi gave up three earned runs to the Royals before he could even finish off the side in the first inning.

STANtiago Espinal @kyle_mutter Series win is good, unless it is against the Kansas City Royals. I should expect a sweep Series win is good, unless it is against the Kansas City Royals. I should expect a sweep

The Blue Jays were able to tie things up 3-3 before veteran Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning that the Blue Jays would not recover from. The Blue Jays went on to drop the third game of the series to the Royals by a score of 8-4.

Walktana Counter @walktana Petition to rename the Royals to the Kansas City Carlos Santana's Petition to rename the Royals to the Kansas City Carlos Santana's

Blue Jays fans, who have grown increasingly used to winning, took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. One fan said that if the Blue Jays want to be considered World Series-contenders, they should be able to sweep a team like the Royals.

phoebe cimbers @Thompsonalysis why are you as a world series contender losing to the kansas city royals why are you as a world series contender losing to the kansas city royals

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers this week at Comeria Park.

