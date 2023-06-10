Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays has been absolutely rolling for his team of late. With 32 strikeouts over his last three starts, Gausman now leads the AL in K's with 113 of them.

While Kevin Gausman's work has given his team little to complain about, the Jays have had to endure some difficulties that have stemmed from one of Gausman's now former colleagues.

Anthony Bass, a relief pitcher for the Jays, made headlines when he shared anti-LGBT contents on his personal Instagram on May 29. In the posts, brands such as Target and Bud Light were described as "evil" and "demonic" for their pro-LGBT stances. The calls for Anthony Bass to issue an apology grew almost as fast as the controversy itself.

On May 30, Bass issued a statement apologizing for giving a platform to these divisive ideas. However, on June 8, the Blue Jays released Bass just hours before he was meant to catch the ceremonial first pitch ahead of his team's match against the Minnesota Twins on Pride Night.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment https://t.co/ie5XVkaLbm

"The Blue Jays announce that they've designated Anthony Bass for assignment" - Talkin' Baseball

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman volunteered to take Bass' spot and caught a Toronto LGBT activist's pitch. Amidst the controversy, Gausman's wife Taylor has spoken out.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Taylor Gausman shared her take on the situation. She condemned Bass' language of referring to homosexuality as "a choice" and slammed dissenting voices towards the LGBT community within baseball, saying:

"I am not saying you are a terrible person if this is the way you feel, but I think you are a person who needs to look inside and reevaluate"

Kevin Gausman is not scheduled to start until Sunday against the Twins. In addition to leading the AL in strikeouts, Gausman has had more 10+ strikeout games than any pitcher this season. In his last start on June 6, the right hander struck out 13 members of the Houston Astros.

Kevin Gausman's wife's stance is a strong endorsement of openness

While Anthony Bass was released more on account of his baseball failures than his unsavory political takes, the distraction that he provided is no more. With her words of support, Taylor Gausman ensures that the Toronto Blue Jays can move past this rather superfluous distraction and focus on winning games to put them in a better position as their division heats up.

