Will Colorado Rockies' Prospect Brendan Rodgers be a Part of There Future Plans?

Glenn Kaplan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 38 // 12 Jul 2018, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

Brendan Rodgers is one of the best baseball prospects right now. He is the Colorado Rockies top prospect and Rodgers is the sixth-best prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He plays shortstop and second base.

Rodgers can play both positions very well. He has played in 82 games so far this season in Double-A with the Hartford Yard Goats. Rodgers's batting average is .273 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI's, along with 11 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .336. Brendan Rodgers will be in the Futures Game for the second consecutive season.

Will the 21-year-old be a part of the Colorado Rockies future plans or will they trade him? Rodgers probably won't play shortstop at the MLB level anytime soon because of Trevor Story. He is 25 years old and Story has been productive for the Colorado Rockies. He is an All-Star this season.

D.J. LeMahieu is the current second baseman for the Colorado Rockies and he is 29 years old. LeMahieu will be a free agent at the end of the season and it might be possible they don't re-sign him. He is a very good fielder and hitter. His batting average so far this season is .274 with eight home runs and 33 RBI's, along with four stolen bases. LeMahieu's on-base percentage is .274.

Second base would make more sense for Brendan Rodgers to play at the MLB level. He is projected to reach the majors sometime this season, but the odds are the Colorado Rockies will wait until next season to call him up if he isn't traded.

The Colorado Rockies record is 47-45 so far in 2018. They are 3.5 games back of first place in the NL West, but they are 4.5 games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League. Colorado needs to make a move at the deadline, especially for a starting pitcher.

I bet teams will ask for Brendan Rodgers because he is very versatile and a very good hitter. Rodgers has all the tools to be an All-Star one day at the MLB level. The National League isn't as strong as the American League, but the races in the second half of the season for the National League will be intense.

Will the Colorado Rockies want to trade their top prospect for a top starter? It probably isn't worth the risk for them. Even though there is a lot of baseball left to be played, it is very possible they could fall out of it right before the trading deadline. The odds are, the Colorado Rockies won't trade Brendan Rodgers and he will be a part of there future plans.