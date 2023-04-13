Will Kyle Farmer require surgery? Latest on Twins infielder after horrifying on-field incident

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a 92-mph pitch from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito on Wednesday. The hit knocked Farmer to the ground in the fourth inning, leaving him with a jaw injury.

White Sox Takes @WhiteSoxTakes #MNTwins Kyle Farmer takes one high and in from Lucas Giolito. He's up on his own power and back in the dugout #WhiteSox Kyle Farmer takes one high and in from Lucas Giolito. He's up on his own power and back in the dugout #WhiteSox #MNTwins https://t.co/MXsDSBUjxw

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that Kyle Farmer would need dental surgery to realign his four bottom teeth and suture the lacerations on his lower lip. However, he did not suffer any fractures.

"Thank god we got the news that was better than what we were expecting. It looks like he is going to have a procedure today to realign his teeth and to fix a major laceration of the lower jaw. It doesn't appear that there's actually a fracture or fractures, which is probably some sort of miracle, if that's the case.

Bally Sports North @BallySportsNOR Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli shares updates on Kyle Farmer and Byron Buxton after the #MNTwins series win over the White Sox. Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli shares updates on Kyle Farmer and Byron Buxton after the #MNTwins series win over the White Sox. https://t.co/68qZiv2Z0s

When will Kyle Farmer return to play?

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the diagnosis was a "miracle," however, it is still uncertain how many games the shortstop will have to stay in the IL.

After seeing the impact, Giolito immediately covered his face in horror. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli rushed out to Farmer, along with members of Minnesota’s training staff.

Kyle Farmer laid face down for a few minutes as the Twins tended to him, before he climbed to his feet and slowly walked to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.

Wednesday’s 3-1 win against the White Sox at Target Field was a costly one for the Twins, who were already suffering with injuries earlier this season.

Three innings later, Byron Buxton collided at second base. Catcher Ryan Jeffers said the team just wanted to get the game over with after seeing another player get injured.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Kyle Farmer exits the game after being hit in the face by a pitch. Kyle Farmer exits the game after being hit in the face by a pitch. https://t.co/0l71JzsZrT

The Twins acquired Farmer in an offseason trade with Cincinnati. He has started seven of 12 games for the Twins, filling in at second base for Jorge Polanco and more recently at shortstop for Carlos Correa.

Baldelli was effusive in his praise for his players for the way they refocused and went on to take the series from the White Sox with a 3-1 win. He said that the players were amazing and did everything they could possibly do to come together and win the ballgame.

