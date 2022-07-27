"Wilmer was gonna beat the f**k outta Rodon lol" "Carlos Rodon’t" - MLB Twitter cracks up after a frustrated Carlos Rodon kicks a bat in the dugout, almost takes out his teammate

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon caused a complete tyrade in the Giants' dugout during last night's game. After giving up multiple runs in the second and third innings, Rodon showcased his anger in the dugout.

After walking into the dugout, Carlos Rodon kicked a bat across the floor, hitting Thairo Estrada right in the knee. Estrada fell down in pain and Rodon apologized to him.

However, it looked like Wilmer Flores was going to fight Rodon after this happened. He was very upset that Rodon was kicking things around in the dugout. It does raise the question: Was Rodon's start that bad last night?

This start during yesterday's game marked Carlos Rodon's sixth loss of the season. Despite striking out 10 batters in six innings pitched, he did give up five earned runs in his start. He also gave up those five runs on just three hits, so it is safe to say this start was frustrating.

This was not the only altercation between Rodon and another member of the team last night. After throwing his glove down in anger, Rodon accidentily hit a coach behind him.

Carlos Rodon has put up some great numbers so far this season. Through a league-leading 20 starts, he is 8-6 with a 3.18 ERA. He also has 148 strikeouts in just 116 innings pitched. His efforts this season earned him his second career All-Star appearance.

However, Rodon's 2021 season with the Chicago White Sox was better. Last season, he placed fifth in the American League Cy Young voting. He has been somewhat up and down this year. The San Francisco Giants have also been a stressful team to watch in 2022, and tensions might be high in San Francisco.

The Giants have been a dissapointment this season, even after picking up Carlos Rodon

The San Francisco Giants were absolutely dominant last season. Despite falling short in the postseason, they finished the season with a league-best 107 wins. Since their team was so young, the Giants decided to sign experienced free agents this past off-season. The plan was to run the team back, however, this time the experience would help them in the playoffs.

This season has looked like nothing San Francisco had planned. They currently have a record of under .500 and are 16.5 games behind in the National League West. Although they are just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, the race is packed and that will be very difficult to pull off. In just one season, the Giants went from dominant to mediocre.

