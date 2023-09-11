World Series MVP award winner to fashion entrepreneur: Story of David Eckstein who turned his love for sci-fi into multi-million dollar business

For nearly 10 years, David Eckstein played in the MLB as a shortstop before making a complete transition into a closer, just not on the field. He plied his trade at closing deals for his wife's sci-fi clothing bad as he is currently living his life as a business executive.

After hanging up his boots from the baseball, a 2x World Series champion, David Eckstein put his wife's dreams first. Ashley Eckstein is an actress and entreprenuer who had starred in multiple sci-fi movies like Star Wars The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker among a few and decided to make her own sci-fi clothing brand, Her Universe.

Before helping his wife in this multi million dollar business, Eckstein had a fairly solid career in the majors. The shortstop was named World Series MVP in 2006 when he represented the St. Louis Cardinals. That period was his most successful as he made it to two consecutive All Star apperances.

His support for his wife was throughout after the retirement. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, he stated:

"She knew fully when I stepped away that I was gonna now be with her to help her because that’s what she did in 2008 when she stepped away from everything to come be with me."

David Eckstein and his wife's business has grown over the years

Starting in 2010, Ashley's universe began as a relatively small outlet that needed time to evolve. So much so that she had compared it to her husband's 2002 World Series win as a part of the Anaheim Angels roster who were 'underdogs' to win.

That business has now grown leaps and bounds as as per their website, they are:

"A proud licensee for Disney/Star Wars and Marvel, BBC /Doctor Who, CBS/Star Trek, Studio Ghibli as well as a growing roster of properties."

This must be a big deal for David who has come a long way from his 2006 World Series MVP to being a successful business executive.