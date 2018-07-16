Would the Washington Nationals Consider Trading Bryce Harper?

The MLB trading deadline is on Tuesday, July 31, which is a little over two weeks away. The Washington Nationals had World Series aspirations heading into the season and it is quickly dwindling. Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the MLB and he will be a free agent at the end of the season. His future is unclear with the Washington Nationals.

They have a 47-48 record so far in 2018. Washington is 6.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. The Nationals are five games back of the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second wild-card spot. Other than those two teams, the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, and the St. Louis Cardinals are all ahead of them in the standings.

If the Nationals continue to slide, is it possible they trade Bryce Harper at the trade deadline? Washington opens the second half of the regular season against playoff caliber teams, against the Atlanta Braves at home for three games and the Milwaukee Brewers for three games on the road. They then play the Miami Marlins for four games on the road. Those 10 games will decide where they stand before the trade deadline.

Bryce Harper is 25 years old and he will be looking for a big contract this offseason. If the Nationals are out of it by then, I doubt they will even trade him because Bryce Harper is a top-five player in the MLB and he is one of the reasons why fans come to the ballpark in Washington DC.

Teams would basically have to give up a ton of prospects in order to get him. Harper's batting average so far this season is .214 with 23 home runs and 54 RBIs, along with six stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .365.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado (26 years old), will more than likely be traded because he has an expiring contract and he will most likely not re-sign with the Orioles. Baltimore is the worst team in baseball with a 27-69 record.

Harper is more tricky to trade because of the position the Washington Nationals are in. The odds are it would probably be dumbfounded for them to trade Bryce Harper.