Wyatt Langford MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats and projected pick for budding five-tool player

Wyatt Langford had an exceptional 2023 College Baseball season with the Florida Gators. He helped the team to the CWS finals but fell short of winning the title against the LSU Tigers.

Nonetheless, after an impressive campaign with the Gators, Langford seems to have boosted his draft stock ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft.

According to reports, Langford stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 225 pounds. He is also a five-tool player. The right-handed batter played three seasons with the Florida Gators.

Although Langford barely featured for the team in his freshman year, he burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2022. He continued his excellent run with the bat and is now among the best hitters in this year's draft.

Many analysts project Langford as a top-three MLB Draft pick. However, it's relatively safe to say that the Gators star is expected to go early in the first round.

Wyatt Langford had a stellar 2023 NCAA campaign with the Florida Gators. He racked up 88 hits and 21 home runs in 236 at-bats with a phenomenal .373 batting average.

Langford's consistent displays for the Gators helped them reach the CWS finals. However, Florida finished as runners-up as LSU won the championship series in Game 3.

Across three seasons with the Gators, Langford recorded 180 hits and 47 home runs in 496 at-bats with a .363 batting average. He also managed 92 stolen bases.

When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft is scheduled to take place during the All-Star festivities in Seattle. The first two rounds of the draft will commence on Sunday, July 9, from 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday, July 10, followed by rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 11. The picks will begin at 2 p.m. ET for the final two draft days.

Round 1 of the 2023 draft will be telecast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the first round on FuboTV, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and the MLB app.

