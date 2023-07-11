Hallie Bryant, Wyatt Langford's fiancée, recently moved to Mercer University to continue her softball career. She decided to move after Wyatt was drafted by the Rangers at No. 4 in the MLB 2023 draft. She is excited to see where their journey takes them and thinks this new chapter in their lives will be thrilling.

Hallie, a sophomore at the University of Florida studying health sciences, plays softball for the South Florida Bulls.

She wrote, "One door closes and another opens! Thankful for the opportunity to continue my career at Mercer University. Go bears!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In high school, Langford caused a stir by dominating not just one but three sports. Nevertheless, he enrolled at the University of Florida to concentrate on baseball. Langford had a 7-for-13 (.538) batting average in three College World Series games versus LSU and had two home runs, three doubles, and eight RBIs.

Wyatt Langford's drafted No. 4 by the Rangers

At the 2023 MLB draft, Wyatt Langford was chosen as the fourth overall pick. He will be a member of the Texas Rangers. He had a slash line of .373/.498/.784 this spring, more walks than strikeouts (56), and 21 home runs among 52 extra-base hits in 64 games.

MLB @MLB With the fourth pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft , the @Rangers select OF Wyatt Langford from Florida. With the fourth pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the @Rangers select OF Wyatt Langford from Florida. https://t.co/iDLayj3n6U

He received First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-American honors in 2023 after finishing second in the SEC in runs (83), walks (56), on-base percentage (.498), slugging percentage (.784), total bases (185), hits (68) and batting average (.373).

Langford was leading the Gators against the diamond to within one victory of a national championship. His effort in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals was likely the greatest of his career, and while the Gators were playing in Omaha, he hit the most significant home run ever at Charles Schwab Field.

Poll : 0 votes