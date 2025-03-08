Yankees 2025 Prediction & Preview: Key players, World Series odds, pitching rotation, batting lineup, rookies to watch and what to expect

The New York Yankees advanced all the way to the World Series last season before eventually falling to the LA Dodgers in five games. It's been a busy offseason for the Yankees, but they are in a position to get back to the playoffs in 2025.

There will be plenty of pressure placed on Aaron Judge and Co. to make another deep run in 2025, but there are also high expectations for the New York Yankees. The oddsmakers still give them a great chance for postseason success, and they have the key players to get it done.

New York Yankees Betting Odds

Win Total AL East AL Pennant World Series O/U 93.5 +110 +300 +800

Oddsmakers from BetMGM Sportsbook have the New York Yankees pegged as one of the best teams in baseball this season. With an over/under set at 93.5, Yankees fans would be thrilled if that team hits the over. New York is a clear favorite at +110 to win the AL East and favored to win the pennant at +300.

It might be a bit surprising to see the Yankees at +800 to win the World Series, but that's because the Dodgers are overwhelming favorites.

Key Players

When discussing the key players for the New York Yankees, everything starts and stops with Aaron Judge. The slugger won the 2024 American League MVP Award, and he seems to be getting better each season.

MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge will need support in the lineup from Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, but the latter is currently dealing with an injury. There are some questions on the pitching staff, but Gerrit Cole is back to be the ace.

Projected Lineup

It's going to be a new-look lineup for the Yankees this season, but there is still some thunder in that lineup. Until Giancarlo Stanton returns, here is who you can expect to see:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Aaron Judge RF Cody Bellinger CF Paul Goldschmidt 1B Austin Wells C Jasson Dominguez LF Ben Rice DH Anthony Volpe SS Oswaldo Cabrera 3B

Projected Rotation

Gerrit Cole will once again be the ace of this staff, but newcomer Max Fried gives the Yankees another superstar in the starting rotation.

Gerrit Cole RHP Max Fried LHP Carlos Rodon LHP Clarke Schmidt RHP Marcus Stroman RHP

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts - Source: Imagn

Rookies to Watch

Jasson Dominguez is projected to be in the Opening Day lineup for the Yankees, and he will be doing so as a rookie. Dominguez has a ton of power, and he should be one young player who has success right away.

Pitchers Ben Hess and Will Warren are two other names to watch as the season moves along.

2025 Predictions

Gone are Juan Soto and Anthony Rizzo from the lineup, and there have already been some key injuries impacting this team in spring training. Despite all of that, the New York Yankees are still the best overall team in the AL East Division.

Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole give the Yankees two of the best players in baseball, and they can keep the team afloat until everyone gets healthy. Expect Cody Bellinger to have success in his first season with the Yankees, and they will be making another deep postseason run after winning the division title.

New York Yankees Prediction: Over 93.5 Wins

