22-year old Anthony Volpe emerged as a frontrunner to be his team's opening day shortstop during the preseason. Now, it looks as though the former first rounder's future in the role may be in question.

The 30th overall draft pick by the Yankees in 2019, Volpe has spent the last four seasons in the minor leagues. Although he was expected to be a part of the Yankees future, he was still seen as too young and inexperienced to get the nod at the big league level.

Things changed during the 2023 preseason. 2022 Yankees shortstop Isiah kiner-Falefa had failed to impress fans with his .261 average and four home runs last season. With Anthony Volpe exhibiting abilities well beyond his years, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone decided to give the New Jersey native a try.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX What a moment for Anthony Volpe, who just found out that he made the Yankees Opening Day roster 🥹



After it was announce that Volpe would be the starting shortstop for the team, he immediately became a fan favorite. Team captain Aaron Judge even gifted the young sensation with a PlayStation 5 after the news of his addition to the lineup broke.

After hitting his first home run against the Minnesota Twins on April 14, fans thought that Volpe might be here to stay. Unfortunately for the promising young name, things began to slide soonthereafter.

Through 67 games this season, Volpe has hit 9 home runs and 26 RBIs. While those offensive numbers are not awful, Volpe's percentages have been called into question. In a recent Twitter post, Yankees writer Mike Daddino backed up his claims that Volpe should be sent down.

Mike Daddino @mike_daddino Anthony Volpe has the worst OBP and the third worst BA in MLB right now.



He’s simply overmatched and practically an automatic out.



Really not that crazy to send him down for a little while…. Anthony Volpe has the worst OBP and the third worst BA in MLB right now.He’s simply overmatched and practically an automatic out.Really not that crazy to send him down for a little while…. https://t.co/Tmkq2iCIQr

"Anthony Volpe has the worst OBP and the third worst BA in MLB right now. He’s simply overmatched and practically an automatic out. Really not that crazy to send him down for a little while…." - Mike Daddino

In addition to his .186 batting average, Volpe's .260 OBP is the worst in the MLB right now. Since the first day of June, Volpe has seen his average slump to just .120, leading many to believe he may need to take some time to collect his emotions in Triple-A.

Anthony Volpe's future with the New York Yankees is far from over

Even if the New York Yankees decide to send Anthony Volpe to the minors to regain some of his composure, it will not be his last time with the club. In a very short period, Volpe has shown his value to the team, something that nobody could ever take away from him.

