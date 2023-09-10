Willy Adames met the New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter during Saturday's match between the Milwaukee Brewers and Yankees. Adames had several memorable experiences in Milwaukee's 9-2 victory over the Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

It started with meeting his childhood idol, playing cards during a rain delay, and hitting a Little League home run.

Jeter had made a few gestures to get Adames to enter the pitch and introduce himself. They parted ways after shaking hands and giving Adames a pat on the shoulder. Adames rushed down the dugout steps to prepare for the game while beaming broadly. He seemed to enjoy the moment like a kid after meeting his idol and the smile on his face said it all.

Yankees supporters are smitten with Willy Adames' response to meeting Derek Jeter.

Willy Adames' MLB career so far

Willy Adames, a professional baseball shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers of MLB, was born in the Dominican Republic on September 2, 1995. From 2018 to 2021, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, where he made his MLB debut.

In July 2012, Adames joined the Detroit Tigers as an unrestricted foreign free agent. In 2013, he made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Tigers. In 60 games, he batted .245/.419/.370 with one home run. Adames began the 2014 season with the West Michigan Whitecaps of the Midwest League.

Adames avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $4.6 million contract with the Brewers on March 22, 2022. He saw a career-high in plate appearances (617) as well as a career-high in home runs (31) and RBIs (98) in 2022.

In addition, Robin Yount's previous record of 29 home runs as a shortstop for the Brewers, was broken by his 31 home runs, setting a new mark for the organization. Adames and the Brewers reached a one-year, $8.7 million contract on January 13, 2023.