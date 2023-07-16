Josh Donaldson may be returning to the New York Yankees' injured list after hurting his right calf while sprinting out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

On his grounder, Donaldson pulled up as he approached first base. Between April 5 and June 2, the 37-year-old could not perform due to a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP for Toronto will now have an MRI.

Fans are thrilled to hear of the injury, much to everyone's surprise. Fans are delighted that Josh Donaldson is injured right now because of how he has played recently. Some of the fan reactions on Twitter are mentioned below.

LJR ⚾️ @mother3k @GaryHPhillips I don’t hate the guy. I think age has caught up to him. Too many injuries this year. And he’s not even playing the field

Ryan @RyanTWilliams16 @GaryHPhillips hate celebrating an injury, but this is the type of good news i was praying for

AndrewChiti05 @Andrew24106743 @GaryHPhillips We don’t need a diagnosis just put him on the 60 day il

No Offense SZN @NYYBrooklyn @GaryHPhillips You never know with these things, very tricky. Put him on the 60 day IL just to be sure he fully heals.

Josh Donaldson's net worth

According to CAknowledge, Josh Donaldson's net worth will be $90 million in 2023. He's had various lucrative contracts and endorsement deals thanks to his exceptional skill set, contributing to his financial success. During his career, he's had contracts with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, and Atlanta Braves, among other teams.

He received a $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves in 2019, even though his initial deal had a whopping $23 million for just one year in 2018. This demonstrates the impact of his tremendous on-field performances.

According to Spotrac, Donaldson currently makes an estimated $21 million annually. He agreed to a four-year deal for $92 million with the Minnesota Twins in 2020. The deal guarantees him a base income of $92 million annually.

Donaldson has earned various sponsorship chances over his fruitful career from brands like Marucci, Cetaphil Canada, eBay, Signing Day Sport, and others. These partnerships have improved his financial situation and elevated his brand and visibility.

