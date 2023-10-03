Drew Thorpe, the New York Yankees’ fifth-ranked prospect, has emerged triumphant as the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year, capping off a sensational debut season that showcased his dominance on the mound.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander was selected No. 61 in the 2022 MLB draft, and the decision to delay his pitching debut until 2023 proved to be a strategic masterstroke.

Thorpe’s inaugural professional season was nothing short of remarkable, catapulting him onto the coveted Top 100 Prospects list and earning him the prestigious Pitching Prospect of the Year Award at the MiLB Awards Show.

His staggering numbers at High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset underscore his exceptional talent — leading all Minor League pitchers with an impressive 182 strikeouts, securing a 2.52 ERA, and finishing fourth in the ERA among qualified full-season pitchers.

The Yankees’ decision to invest in Thorpe’s development in the weight room during his initial draft year paid off handsomely. His 2023 performances not only justified his inclusion in the Top 100 Prospects but also positioned him as a future force within the Yankees’ rotation.

Is Drew Thorpe the best pitcher in the minors?

Competing against formidable contenders, including Cade Horton and Robby Snelling, Thorpe’s combination of impressive rate stats and durability set him apart. His journey from High-A to Double-A showcased an upward trajectory, with improvements in ERA, strikeout rate, and walk rate against stronger competition at the higher level.

Drew Thorpe’s success can be attributed in part to the Yankees’ efforts in refining his delivery to harness more power from his lower half, resulting in an increased fastball velocity.

His 65-grade changeup, thrown with a traditional circle grip, became a potent weapon, mimicking his fastball’s movement and generating significant swing-and-miss opportunities.

As Thorpe reflects on his outstanding first season, the Yankees can anticipate a promising future for this command artist with evolving skills in the MLB.

If he continues on this trajectory, a spot in the Yankees’ rotation may be on the horizon, marking him as a rare talent and only the second college pitcher to clinch the coveted Pitching Prospect of the Year title.

In a lineage of impressive past winners, Drew Thorpe joins the ranks of pitchers who have made a significant impact in the minors, hinting at a bright future for this rising star in the Yankees organization.