The Yankees' 20-year-old rookie Jasson Dominguez made his major league debut on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, making him the team's youngest player in 39 years. Dominguez is the only Yankees player to successfully reach base in his first at-bat in the major league since Aaron Judge in 2016.

Jasson Dominguez was asked about his childhood favorite player in an interview with ESPN shown during the game on Sunday night. He seems to like a few Red Sox players.

Dominguez said, "Hmm...I didn't have a favorite player. "I used to like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez....."

When Jasson Dominguez chose David Ortiz as his all-time favourite player, it upset the Yankees supporters.

Childhood days of Jasson Dominguez

Dominguez was born on February 7, 2003, in Esperanza, a town in the Valverde Province of the Dominican Republic. He is one of the six children born to Felix Dominguez and Dorca González. Felix, a former baseball player, is a fan of the New York Yankees, and he named his son Jason Giambi.

Before switching to center field, Dominguez played catcher. He is thought of as a player with five unique talents. In the 2019–2020 international class, he was regarded as the best prospect to sign with an MLB organization.

Dominguez was selected to represent the Yankees in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game. Dominguez became the first prospect to play in the All-Star Futures Game without completing a minor league season. Later, he made his major league debut in 2021 for the Florida Complex League Yankees of the Rookie Division of the Florida Complex League.