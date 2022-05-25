"Yankees fans being yankees fans" "Adults at baseball games are the worst!" - MLB Twitter shames fan who took baseball away from Aaron Judge and young fan

During yesterday's New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles game, Aaron Judge tried to give a baseball to a young Yankees fan when a grown man ripped the ball out of the child's hands. The young fan is seen with his hands over his head in disbelief, while the other fans around him are comforting him.

"This ain't cool" - @Jomboy Media

Unfortunately, this happens all too often in MLB games, and it is terrible to see a young baseball fan so disappointed. However, it did come out that the Yankees are in contact with the child and Aaron Judge will most likely do something special for him.

MLB Twitter reacts in dismay over fan taking ball from Aaron Judge

"Classic New York Yankees fans" - @ Boston Sports Burner

There has always been a stereotype among New York sports fans, especially Yankees fans, that they tend to do classless acts like this. This MLB fan has a point, and this is a really bad look for Yankees fans.

"Just watch, Judge gonna make it right. Lets go #Yankees!!!" - @ Zach

This Yankees fan believes that Aaron Judge will fix what happened. Judge has a good history of interacting with fans, and it is more than likely that he and the Yankees will do something good for the young fan.

"Lil bro was stunned" - @ rus

It is no surprise that this young Yankees fan was astonished about what happened. He was so close to getting a ball from the best Yankee player, and he got it ripped right out of his hands.

"Yankees fans being Yankees fans" - @ Evan

This is just one of the many instances of Yankees fans being rude to other fans at the stadium. Perhaps the worst instance was fans throwing garbage at the Cleveland Guardians outfielders earlier this season, which received mainstream attention.

"Omg that's horrible. Hope you find him." - @ Samia

This fan hopes that @JomboyMedia finds the young child who got the ball ripped out of his hands. According to a later Tweet, Jomboy said that he found the fan, and they are in the process of reaching out.

"Adults at baseball games are the worst!" - @ Michael

This is definitely true to some extent. Not saying that all adults at baseball games are bad, but things like this are uncalled for from adults. When a player gives a baseball to a young fan, it makes them fall in love with the game. That's something the MLB needs more of.

Demon Jujutsu Pirate 🃏 @Rogue1Jo @JomboyMedia I’m actually in this section right now at the game. Some fans who caught baseballs earlier gave the kid two baseballs and security kicked the dude out. Section 109 was ready to throw him and his friends out themselves if security didn’t. @JomboyMedia I’m actually in this section right now at the game. Some fans who caught baseballs earlier gave the kid two baseballs and security kicked the dude out. Section 109 was ready to throw him and his friends out themselves if security didn’t.

This fan was actually in the section where the incident happened. It is a good thing to know that there are fans out there that stuck up for this young kid!

Hookah Dončić (30-13) @lebronto6ix @JomboyMedia @DanAlanRourke incoming yankees giving this kid free tickets, signed bat and visit in the dug out with judge @JomboyMedia @DanAlanRourke incoming yankees giving this kid free tickets, signed bat and visit in the dug out with judge

"incoming yankees giving this kid free tickets, signed bat and visit in the dug out with judge" - @ lebronto6ix

Hopefully this is the outcome for the fan. Usually, when something similar happens, the team will come out and gift the fan with things like tickets and a bat. Aaron Judge also has a history of being good to young fans, so hopefully this will be seen soon!

No matter what, it is completely wrong for anyone, especially a mature adult, to act this way at a baseball game. Hopefully, the young fan continues to enjoy the game of baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt