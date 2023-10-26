Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has new found love for basketball following retirement

Renowned New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez recently gave basketball a shot. In his videos, which he uploaded on Instagram, the World Series Champion is seen trying some basketball moves.

In the video, he takes three chances to get a basket but unfortunately fails to convert any. On the video, he wrote:

"At least I tried."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another video, Rodriguez wrote an inspirational message:

"It doesn't matter how many times you fail, as long as you don't give up."

Rodriguez's basketball videos garnered attention from other stars too. Michael Jordan posted some fire and emoticons while A-Rod's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro commented: "Buckets all day🇨🇦"

Rodriguez is among the greatest baseball players that have ever played. He was considered one of the best prospects in the sport when he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 1994. He went on to break multiple individual records and establish new benchmarks for the shortstop position during his 22-year career.

For Alex Rodriguez, playing basketball is a "therapy"

He once posted a video on Instagram showcasing his basketball prowess. The video was most likely recorded inside the Timberwolves' practice facility, where the team's emblem was prominently displayed on the floor. The legendary baseball player described his personal basketball game as "therapy."

Rodriguez won a World Series ring in 2009. A-Rod,as his devoted supporters call the 14-time MLB All-Star, was involved in off-field disputes about the usage of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

With more than 2000 RBIs, more than 2000 runs scored overall, more than 3,000 hits, and more than 300 stolen bases, he is still regarded as one of the game's all-time greats. All of these accomplishments have only been made by him as a player.

Following a tremendously prosperous baseball career, Rodriguez sought to grow his business empire. The former Yankee views his two greatest life ambitions as becoming a successful businessman and being a baseball player. A-Rod has an understanding of the significance of money because his mother worked numerous jobs to make ends meet when he was growing up.