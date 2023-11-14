Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez striking gold beyond the diamond, with A-Rod Corp achieving $650,000,000 valuation

After he finished his polarizing but no less mesmerizing career, Alex Rodriguez decided that it was best to keep busy. Now, the 48-year-old is reaping financial benefits that make the ones attained in his career look small.

A-Rod Corp, a private investment fund that was set up by the former three-time MVP earlier this year, has received a valuation of $650 million, according to Equity Atlas. The diversified portfolio has received praise on many fronts for its high returns and attention to detail.

The fund was established in 2003 when A-Rod was still playing for the Texas Rangers. According to the New York Post, acquiring ownership stakes in pro sports teams was a big part of Rodriguez's game plan.

Alongside fellow investor Marc Lore, A-Rod posted $290 million this year to assume ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA next year.

Apart from pro sports teams, A-Rod Corp is also heavily invested in real estate. Rodriguez himself purchased a beachfront home in south Florida for some $32 million back in 2020.

Additionally, the former New York Yankees star has eyed up e-sports, media, and philanthropy as worthy endeavors for the fund. As if the 1996 AL batting champ was not busy enough, he also serves as an occasional contributor on FOX and is a father of two teenage daughters.

A first overall draft pick with the Seattle Mariners in 1993, A-Rod's career was defined by high highs and low lows. Although he was seen as one of the best hitters of his generation, revelations of PED use marred his reputation permanently and hurt his chances of being admitted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Alex Rodriguez is not sitting still in retirement

Being a retired superstar can be draining enough, but being a retired superstar who is viscerally hated by at least 30% of fans can not be easy. As such, A-Rod has remained busy in his retirement, perhaps as a distraction.

Either way, one cannot discount the monumental wealth and clout that he has built with his investment fund.