Yankees icon Derek Jeter reunites with CC Sabathia for showcase baseball event in Bahamas

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were both major contributors to the team's success since the turn of the millennium. Moreover, both enjoy each other's company and are often spotted at various baseball events.

Recently, the two caught up at the inaugural Don’t Blink/Minority Baseball Prospects Futures Showcase at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, Bahamas. The event was part of the festivities for the sixth annual Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise.

Apart from the former Yankee duo, other Major Leaguers, including Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr., coach Antoan Richardson and American icon Andrew Dawson, turned up for the youth baseball event.

The event was organized by the Bahamian duo of Todd Isaacs Jr. and Lucius Fox, who started the event in 2018 to raise awareness of baseball in the Bahamas. With the likes of Jeter and Sabathia joining in the event, they showcased their love for the sport and shared their wisdom with the youth.

What did Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia achieve with the Yankees?

CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter spent six seasons together in the Yankees' iconic pinstripes. They won the World Series together in 2009 and have been buddies for a long time.

Jeter, who has spent his entire 20-year major league career with the New York Yankees, has been part of the team's five World Series-winning rosters. He won the World Series MVP in their 2000 title run and has earned 14 All-Star selections during his time in the league.

On the other hand, Sabathia spent seven years with the Cleveland Indians before joining the Brewers for a one-year stint. He then joined the Yankees in 2009 and won the World Series that year.

In his 19-year major league career, he was selected to six All-Star games, won the Cy Young Award in 2007, and led the MLB in wins in 2009 and 2010. Derek Jeter retired in 2014, while CC Sabathia played until 2019.

