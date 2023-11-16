Yankees icon Derek Jeter teams up with $220,000,000 valued Optimum to deliver 'Greatest offer of all time'

The MLB Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees star, Derek Jeter, has partnered with Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, to create a new marketing campaign honoring Optimum Complete — the company's "greatest offer" ever.

"Are YOU the GOAT in your community? Tell us how you’re making a difference, and you could win a chance to hang out with Derek Jeter in Miami," - Optimum's Instagram.

Leroy Williams, the Chief Growth Officer of Optimum, said (via Altice USA):

"We are thrilled to launch our new marketing campaign celebrating Optimum's greatest offer of all time – the GOAT – alongside sports legend Derek Jeter."

Optimum is a trademark of Altice USA, which is among the biggest providers of broadband and video services in the US, serving around 4.8 million households and corporate customers in 21 states with internet, video, and mobile services. As per Reuters, the company is valued at $220,000,000.

Jeter said:

"Working with Optimum on their most recent Optimum Complete campaign has been a lot of fun. This was a first for me — working with a real goat — and it was wonderful to see their focus on offering the best bundle options for the customer."

Derek Jeter opens Kzoo Central's new softball and baseball grounds

Jeter, a former baseball star, visited Kalamazoo Central High School to cut the ribbon on the new baseball and softball facilities.

"Derek Jeter back in Kalamazoo hometown to dedicate donated baseball, softball fields"

Jeter and the community celebrated the achievement with a ceremony that started with welcoming speeches from Kalamazoo Central High School students Isaiah Hawkes and Sadaya Hamby, who are involved in Turn 2's popular Jeter's Leaders program.

In his hometown, Jeter has made $5 million in investments. Now that he's a wealthy Hall of Fame figure, the native of Kalamazoo has made his way back home and is providing much-needed financial assistance to the baseball and softball fields there.