Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez shares inside story of how he preserved his 'most special baseball' memorabilia

Alex Rodriguez has a ton of iconic and special moments from his MLB career, and they are all tied to a piece of equipment. Whether it's the ball he hit for hs 600th home run, the bat for his first-ever hit, or something else, all milestones have a piece of baseball tied to them. Fortunately, he's been able to preserve some of the more precious items to him.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to show off and discuss two of his most valued treasures, even going so far as to say he had to fight to keep one of them from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rodriguez began sharing how he kept the items and what they meant to him. He first talked about a Seattle Mariners helmet he had that was clearly an antique:

"In all the years I played, I only kept a few things. And here are three right here. So my helmet is a very, very special piece to me. Hall of Fame wanted this, but I fought hard to keep it. I used it in 1995 and 1996, '96 I won the batting title and came second... by three points for MVP."

He continued, talking about a special bat:

"I used this bat all season in batting practice. Usually, a bat lasts three to four days before flaring up, but this is a special McCoy. The wood is very good, it's very solid and it never flared."

He didn't show any of them off, but it's possible that he kept something from his time with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers as well.

Alex Rodriguez had an iconic career

Whether or not it was solely due to his use of steroids or not, Alex Rodriguez had an impressive MLB career. He had well over 100 bWAR and has milestones that most players don't, like 600 home runs and 2,000 RBI.

Alex Rodriguez kept special items

He may not be voted into the Hall of Fame thanks to the scandals, but his career was impressive. The numbers he put up are among the best ever.

