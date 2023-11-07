Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez trades red meat for fish by ditching steaks for salmon and sea bass

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is strict about his diet and workout regime. Moreover, thanks to his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, the baseball star has apparently lost 32 pounds, which he disclosed to Us Weekly.

When asked what a normal diet day is like in his life in an interview with GQ, A-Rod disclosed that he traded red meat for fish by ditching steaks for salmon and sea bass.

Discussing what he eats in the morning, afternoon and night, Rodriguez said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s usually egg whites and oatmeal in the morning. I may even have a protein shake. Then I’ll have lunch around 1 or 2 p.m. It’s usually a chicken or a fish with brown rice. There might be some sort of snack in the late afternoon, but then I’ll have dinner with my girls around 7:30 p.m."

"I still like a good steak for dinner, probably too much. I went from steak 3 to 4 days a week to now once a week, so it’s been a big change. I’ve added a lot more fish like salmon and sea bass."

Alex Rodriguez also disclosed that he has a salty tooth, loves chips and would consider them his cheat meal option.

"Chips. I can go for five years without touching dessert, but I am guilty of having a salty tooth, if that’s even a word," A-Rod said. "If I can stay away from chips and salsa, I’d be in really good shape."

Alex Rodriguez credits girlfriend Jaclyn for his stunning transformation

A-Rod posted a few images in which he displayed his amazing transformation, and in others, the pair is grinning and posing for pictures. The Yankee icon also thanked fitness guru Cordeiro, who helped him stay motivated throughout this fitness journey.

"This is a vulnerable post, but I am going to share anyway because the last year of my health journey has been life changing. At the end of 2021, my family pointed out that I was looking unhealthy."

Similar to other accomplished sportsmen, Alex Rodriguez maintains optimal physical and mental health by carefully balancing training and diet. This has allowed him to pursue his financial, commercial, and charitable interests.