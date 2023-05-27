Ever since Derek Jeter retired from baseball, he has kept a low public persona. Jeter, however, provided a brief interview about his personal life, particularly about his kids. When Jeter was asked to identify the worst babysitter for his children, Derek responded simply, "Most everyone at the golf tournament."

Later, he continued by mentioning Kevin Connolly, an actor from Entourage. However, Jeter, an MLB legend, wasn't quite persuaded by his own response. He then replaced Connolly and chose Andruw Jones, former colleague and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, as a person with whom he can never trust his children.

Derek Jeter said, “I wouldn’t let Andruw Jones babysit my kids.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andruw Jones spent two of his 17-year baseball career playing alongside Captain Clutch for the New York Yankees. Jones is a parent to two grown children, but for some reason that isn't enough to persuade Jeter to hire him to watch his four children.

What is Derek Jeter doing nowadays?

Captain Clutch, a.k.a., Derek Jeter, most recently broke character to announce the birth of his fourth child. Shortly after, he returned to his persona to promote the invitational Gala for the Turn 2 Foundation that was just around the corner. He worked extremely hard in promoting the invitational Gala event. Even days after it ended, people are still talking about how enormous and successful the event was.

Former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter

A golf competition was one of the events on the second day of the Gala, which was exclusive to celebrities. During this period, Jeter gave some adorable responses to inquiries about his personal life, particularly his children.

Derek Jeter also spoke candidly about the wallpaper on his phone. It came as no surprise that the image was of his family from 2022. Derek stated that he wants to establish the photo as a family tradition for the upcoming years. He specified that he will tend to make it happen by visiting the New York Yankee stadium annually with his family and taking photos. He particularly hopes that his son Kaius Green Jeter, the newest member, will be added to it shortly.

Poll : 0 votes