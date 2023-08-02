The New York Yankees fans want Alex Rodriguez back on the team. As childish as it might sound, this is the truth. Recently, Alex uploaded a video discussing the reasons behind using two bats. As usual, he was pretty smooth with his techniques and approach.

Thus, the fans wanted him back in the team, if not as a player, as the hitting coach. Some even took a dig at the Yankees' General manager, Brian Cashman, and requested the former MLB star to replace him.

Alex was a legendary player when it came to playing baseball. He was consistent and hard-working, which resulted in him labeled as one of the finest to grace the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees' fan base demanded Alex Rodriguez's return for a struggling squad to be revived. Below are a few of the responses:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career statistics

Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman from the United States. He is also a businessman and philanthropist. Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003) and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

One of the most anticipated prospects in baseball at the time of his professional debut, Rodriguez is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats. Rodriguez had a career batting average of .295 and tallied over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored over 3,000 hits, and more than 300 stolen bases.

In addition, he was a 14-time All-Star, earning two Gold Glove Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards. With 25 grand slams, Rodriguez also holds the record for most in a career.

He signed two of baseball's most lucrative contracts. Additionally, he acknowledged using illegal performance-enhancing substances between 2001 and 2003. As a result, he was suspended for the whole 2014 season. For players who have spent most of their careers in the 21st century, Rodriguez is ranked first in terms of lifetime Wins Above Replacement (WAR).