Yankees spring training roundup, March 6: Carlos Rodon's spring training woes magnified in disappointing Rays loss

The New York Yankees lost 4-3 on Wednesday in a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Carlos Rodon, who gave up two home runs in just over three innings of play, was the worst pitcher on the staff tonight. Rodon saw his first pitch of the game, a 93 mph fastball hit for a home run by Cuban slugger Yandy Diaz, the reigning American League batting champion. Richie Palacios drove in two runs on Rodon’s 60th and final pitch.

Carlos Rodon gave up three runs and five hits.

Rodon, who had a difficult 2023 season hampered by injuries, ended up with three runs and five hits. Regardless of the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Rodon’s performance, stating his admiration for the hard work put in by the Yankees’ pitcher.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

The left-handed pitcher, who is signed for six years and $162 million, expressed his need to stay healthy to improve his performance. Rodon’s preseason performance has been uneven, including a simulated game where he allowed four runs.

Taj Bradley had a great start with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In contrast, Tampa Bay Ray’s Taj Bradley had a great start on the mound for the Rays. He pitched three scoreless innings against a tough Yankees lineup that included Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Bradley, a right-handed 22-year-old, was very effective, needing only 43 pitches and impressing with a fastball that averaged 96.7 mph. Manager Kevin Cash praised Bradley’s work and stressed the importance of the young starter’s ability to stay consistent.

Alex Verdugo returned to the lineup after sustaining a leg injury.

Alex Verdugo, the newly acquired outfielder, came back into the mix but had a rough time. He struck out all three times he came up to bat. Verdugo had been sidelined since sustaining a leg injury on a hit-by-pitch in the previous game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the loss, the New York Yankees are still focused on improving their order and pitching staff during spring training, with the hope of correcting issues before the regular season begins.

