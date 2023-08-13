Derek Jeter visited Yankee Stadium on Friday night, but it wasn't to watch a few innings. Instead, the 49-year-old former shortstop for the New York Yankees made an unexpected appearance at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, which honored five decades of the innovative music genre. During DJ Kid Capri's set, Jeter unexpectedly entered the stage and startled the audience. The MLB player took the step to scream and acclaim from the audience.

After a quick handshake and embrace, Jeter and Kid Capri parted ways so the rapper could continue performing. Thousands of people attended the event that featured legendary hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg, Run-DMC, Eve, Lil Wayne, and Nas.

As Derek Jeter joined Kid Capri on stage for the concert, the Yankees Stadium erupted in jubilation. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Derek Jeter's career stats

Derek Jeter had played for the New York Yankees in his 20-year MLB career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%) in the Hall of Fame voting, the best percentage for a position player and the second-highest rate in MLB history (behind teammate Mariano Rivera).

His name was added to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, the year he became eligible. From September 2017 to February 2022, he served as the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Jeter won the World Series five times with the Yankees and was a 14-time All-Star. He also won five Gold Glove Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards.