Yankees star Aaron Judge and wife Samantha enjoy glamorous date night watching Knicks' opener at MSG

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and his spouse, Samantha Bracksieck, had a lovely date night on October 25, as they watched the New York Knicks play in the season opener against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Judge, wearing dark pants and a black jacket with a matching shirt, grinned at Bracksieck, who was wearing light-wash jeans with a black top. In addition to the legendary rapper Fat Joe, the couple's courtside sanctuary was shared by well-known actors such as Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan. Together, they generated a buzz of celebrity appeal, heightening the thrilling mood of the opening game of the season.

"Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha had date night at the season opener Knicks game."

Judge and Bracksieck enjoyed the evening, even though the Knicks lost the game 104-108.

The New York Yankees, under Judge's leadership, finished the previous regular season with an 82-80 record, which was far from outstanding. Both critics and fans were left wondering what would become of the franchise after such a poor showing.

In an attempt to add intrigue, Aaron Judge elected to watch the Knicks play instead of spending the evening on the baseball field. The decision led some fans to participate in some lighthearted trolling.

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha are high school sweethearts

Judge first got to know Samantha while attending Linden High School in Linden, California. At the school, Judge was a standout baseball and football prospect. Together, the two continued their education at Fresno State University. Samantha graduated from Fresno State with a master's degree in kinesiology.

Judge was occupied for many years as he rose to the top of the MLB. By 2021, though, the pair realized the timing was ideal. In December 2021, Judge and Bracksieck tied the knot in a ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii.