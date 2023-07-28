Yankees Trade Deadline Rumors: 3 players who might not survive the axe, feat. Josh Donaldson

The consensus among MLB experts and analysts is that the New York Yankees will wait out their series against the Baltimore Orioles before deciding their trade moves ahead of the deadline.

Many believe that they will take a hybrid approach to the market, offloading some valuable pieces depending on what they get in return. While the paticulars of their moves will depend on where they end up following this week's series against the AL East leaders, there are a few names who're not expected to avoid the axe ahead of deadline day.

The first name that comes mind is undoubtedly Josh Donaldson. The 37-year-old veteran is nowhere near the player he once was and showed it in the limited chances he got during the season. There's no doubt that the Yankes don't see a future with him, but the major problem they face is finding interested takers, as no one in the league seem interested in taking him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another less obvious possibility is infielder Gleyber Torres. The Yankees had already almost traded him to Marlins last summer and would have done so if it didn't fall apart. He's one of the few valuable players in the Yankees lineup who's not considered good enough and could be used to get someone they want.

The Yankees could also part ways with outfielder Estevan Florial. It became clear when Jimmy Cordero's supension opened up a spot in the roster, but the Yakeers chose to promote Franchy Cordero instead. They clearly don't consider Florial a major league talent and could offload him in the coming days.

Other possible Yankees candidates to get the axe ahead of deadline day

While the three players mentioned above are the most likely pieces to be moved ahead of the MLB trade dealine, another name is Wandy Peralta. If New York adopts a hybrid model, Peralta could be a surprise sale, especially with the end of his contract approaching.

The next few days will reveal the winners and losers of the trade window as teams gear up for the second half of the season.