Yankees Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The New York Yankees will look to get their faltering season back on track with additions at the trade deadline. Yankees have lacked major firepower on offence, especially when Aaron Judge has missed time and have failed to provide sufficient support to their excellent rotation and bullpen. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner will be hoping to make some savvy moves before August 1.

Rumors, updates, and latest transactions

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!