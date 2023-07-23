Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

Yankees Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Jul 23, 2023 14:23 GMT
Yankees Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker
Yankees Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker

The New York Yankees will look to get their faltering season back on track with additions at the trade deadline. Yankees have lacked major firepower on offence, especially when Aaron Judge has missed time and have failed to provide sufficient support to their excellent rotation and bullpen. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner will be hoping to make some savvy moves before August 1.

Rumors, updates, and latest transactions

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...