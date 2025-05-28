Yankees vs Angels: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

The New York Yankees and LA Angels are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday. New York is looking to complete the sweep after controlling the first two games.

Ad

The Yankees improved to 34-20 while the Angels are 25-29. Here is a look at some predictions, with the odds set for the series finale.

Yankees vs. Angels prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge continues to set the tone for the New York Yankees with 18 home runs and a .395 batting average. New York can score in a hurry, and Judge is usually in the middle of rallies.

Ad

Trending

Clarke Schmidt is going to start on Wednesday, and he has gone just 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He doesn't have to be great in this game but needs to give his team a chance to win.

Meanwhile, the Angels will have Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, and he has gone 1-4 with a 3.17 ERA. Pitching has been a problem for the Angels, as they don't always get much support.

Taylor Ward is leading the offense with 15 home runs; however, not having Mike Trout in the lineup hurts.

Ad

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, LA Angels 3

Yankees vs. Angels odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -155, Los Angeles Angels +130

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110), Angels +1.5 (-130)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)

Yankees vs. Angels injuries

New York Yankees injury report

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Fernando Cruz (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Ad

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-day IL (Right lat strain)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-day IL (Left knee inflammation)

JT Brubaker (RHP): 60-day IL (Fractured ribs)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (Left ankle fracture)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

LA Angels injury report

Logan O'Hoppe (C): Day to day (Head contusion)

Mike Trout (OF): 10-day IL (Left knee bone bruise)

Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-day IL (Torn right UCL)

Gustavo (OF/C): 10-day IL (Left ankle irritation)

Ad

Ben Joyce (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (Left hip surgery)

Yankees vs. Angels picks

Focusing on the New York Yankees when making picks should be the strategy to use again on Wednesday. New York will complete the sweep in dominating fashion over LA.

Money Line: New York Yankees -155

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More