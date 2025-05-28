Yankees vs Angels: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

The New York Yankees and LA Angels are set to wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday. New York is looking to complete the sweep after controlling the first two games.
The Yankees improved to 34-20 while the Angels are 25-29. Here is a look at some predictions, with the odds set for the series finale.
Yankees vs. Angels prediction
Aaron Judge continues to set the tone for the New York Yankees with 18 home runs and a .395 batting average. New York can score in a hurry, and Judge is usually in the middle of rallies.
Clarke Schmidt is going to start on Wednesday, and he has gone just 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He doesn't have to be great in this game but needs to give his team a chance to win.
Meanwhile, the Angels will have Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, and he has gone 1-4 with a 3.17 ERA. Pitching has been a problem for the Angels, as they don't always get much support.
Taylor Ward is leading the offense with 15 home runs; however, not having Mike Trout in the lineup hurts.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, LA Angels 3
Yankees vs. Angels odds
Money Line: New York Yankees -155, Los Angeles Angels +130
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110), Angels +1.5 (-130)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)
Yankees vs. Angels injuries
New York Yankees injury report
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)
Fernando Cruz (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Luis Gil (RHP): 60-day IL (Right lat strain)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-day IL (Left knee inflammation)
JT Brubaker (RHP): 60-day IL (Fractured ribs)
Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (Left ankle fracture)
Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)
LA Angels injury report
Logan O'Hoppe (C): Day to day (Head contusion)
Mike Trout (OF): 10-day IL (Left knee bone bruise)
Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-day IL (Torn right UCL)
Gustavo (OF/C): 10-day IL (Left ankle irritation)
Ben Joyce (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (Left hip surgery)
Yankees vs. Angels picks
Focusing on the New York Yankees when making picks should be the strategy to use again on Wednesday. New York will complete the sweep in dominating fashion over LA.
Money Line: New York Yankees -155
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120)