Yankees vs. Astros Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees are all set to take on the Houston Astros for the second time this season, this time at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are coming off a strong victory after sweeping the Detroit Tigers in their last series. The Astros will enter this game riding a two-game losing skid as they dropped their last series against the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees vs. Astros Preview

The opening game will take place at 7:05 PM EDT on Tuesday and can be watched on YES, Space City Home Network, and TBS. Game 2 will take place at the same time on Wednesday and will be telecast on Space City Home Network and Amazon Prime Video.

The final installment of the series will be a little earlier on Thursday at 5:05 PM EDT. The game will be telecast on YES, Space City Home Network, and MLBN. The Yanks remain second in the AL East with a 23-13 record, while the Astros remain fourth in the AL West with a 12-22 record.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitching Matchups

Game 1

It's going to be a tough battle on the mound for Game 1. Offense will play a crucial role in this game for both teams. The Astros will deliver veteran pitcher Justin Verlander to the mound as their starter. Verlander is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

The Yankees will hand over the ball to Luis Gil to strike out the Astors. Gil has been spectacular for his team with a 2-1 record, a 3.19 ERA, and 40 strikeouts.

Game 2

Game 2 will have a right-handed and left-handed pitcher face-off. Spencer Arrighetti will take the mound for the Astros. The righty had a poor start this season with an 0-3 record and an 8.27 ERA. Arrighetti recorded 21 strikeouts this season.

With some support from the plate, the Yankees could secure a win in Game 2 as Carlos Rodon gets the ball. The southpaw is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts this season.

Game 3

Ronel Blanco will take the nod for the Astros in their final outing. Blanco has been spectacular for his team with a 3-0 record, including a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco has a 2.09 ERA with 36 strikeouts.

Marcus Stroman will be going up against Blanco for Game 3. Stroman is 2-1 on the season with a 3.41 ERA and 35 strikeouts. The Yanks will test their offense in this game against the Astros.

Yankees vs. Astros Prediction

The Yankees will have a field advantage over the Astros. Most of all, they will make use of the Astros' struggling bullpen. However, a few challenges could arise if the offense fails to score. Going up against Verlander will be a crucial game.

The Astros have several loopholes to fix, but they might be able to secure at least one win. Based on the prediction, the Bronx Bombers are set to win this series, but the Astros might turn over at least one game. The majority of the odds are leaning towards the Yanks to win, but predictions are subject to change based on various factors.

