Yankees vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

The Yankees welcome the Athletics for a three-game series in the Bronx starting on Friday. New York is coming off a surprising loss at the hands of the Reds in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the A's were defeated in their previous series against the Tigers at the Motor City.
Will Warren has been named as the starter to kick off the series against the A's. Warren has posted a 4-4 record with a 4.66 ERA across 16 starts. As for the Athletics, they've selected Mitch Spence to take the bump in the curtain-raiser in Yankee Stadium. Spence holds a 2-2 record with a respectable 3.84 ERA this campaign.
Yankees vs. Athletics recent form and records
It has been a tumultuous June for the Bombers as they've posted an 11-12 record for the month. To further magnify their form, the Aaron Judge-led squad has only won five of its last 14 games. Although they still possess the lead in the AL East, they are now in danger of seceding the position to the Rays who are just 0.5 games behind.
The A's meanwhile, have posted a 33-50 record that is dead-last in the AL West. Although they've mightily struggled this season, they've tallied a better record on the road with an 18-23 card.
Yankees vs. Athletics odds
Money Line: NYY (-244), ATH (+220)
Run Spread: NYY -1.5 (-118), ATH +1.5 (+100)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102), U 8.5 (-118)
Yankees vs. Athletics injuries
NYY injury report
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Yerry De los Santos (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- J.C. Escarra (C): paternity
- Ryan Yarbrough (SP): 15-day IL (oblique)
ATH injury report
- Zach Gelof (2B): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Gunnar Hoglund (SP): 60-day IL (hip)
- Miguel Andujar (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Brady Basso (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Ken Waldichuk (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Shea Langeliers (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
Yankees vs. Athletics projected lineup
NYY projected lineup
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Ben Rice (1B)
- Cody Bellinger (CF)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Austin Wells (C)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Will Warren (SP, 4-4 | 4.66 ERA | 96 K)
ATH projected lineup
- Lawrence Butler (RF)
- Jacob Wilson (SS)
- Brent Rooker (DH)
- Nick Kurtz (1B)
- Max Muncy (3B)
- Tyler Soderstrom (LF)
- Luis Urias (2B)
- Austin Wynns (C)
- Denzel Clarke (CF)
- Mitch Spence (SP, 2-2 | 3.84 ERA | 50 K)
Yankees vs. Athletics picks and game prediction
Although they've struggled this month, Aaron Judge and his Bombers should comfortably take Game 1 at home. Look for the superstar struggle to make an impact in the lopsided contest.
Run Line: NYY -1.5 (-118)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102)
Prediction: NYY wins, 9-5