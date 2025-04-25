Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees (15-10) return home to Yankee Stadium to open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (12-13) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. The home team suffered a series loss at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians, but they could take this game to get back to winning ways.
Toronto, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back series losses against the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.
New York is sending right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the mound, who boasts a 2-1 record and a 6.53 ERA. Meanwhile, Toronto will have right-hander José Berríos (1-1, 5.02 ERA) to counter from the other end.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Betting info
Moneyline: Yankees -133 | Blue Jays +112
Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Over/Under: 9.5 runs
Yankees vs. Blue Jays injuries
Yankees injury report:
- Giancarlo Stanton – Elbow epicondylitis (right and left) (10-Day IL)
- DJ LeMahieu – Strained calf (10-Day IL)
- Jonathan Loáisiga – Elbow surgery (internal brace) (15-Day IL)
- Clayton Beeter – Shoulder impingement (15-Day IL)
- Scott Effross – Strained hamstring (15-Day IL)
- Marcus Stroman – Knee inflammation (15-Day IL)
- JT Brubaker – Rib fractures (60-Day IL)
- Luis Gil – Strained lat (60-Day IL)
- Gerrit Cole – Tommy John surgery (60-Day IL)
- Jake Cousins – Strained elbow flexor (60-Day IL)
Blue Jays injury report:
- Daulton Varsho – Shoulder surgery (rotator cuff) (10-Day IL)
- Ryan Burr – Shoulder inflammation (15-Day IL)
- Erik Swanson – Elbow discomfort (median nerve entrapment) (15-Day IL)
- Max Scherzer – Thumb inflammation (15-Day IL)
- Nick Sandlin – Strained lat (15-Day IL)
- Angel Bastardo – Tommy John surgery (60-Day IL)
- Alek Manoah – Elbow surgery (internal brace) (60-Day IL)
Probable lineups
Yankees
- DH Ben Rice L
- RF Aaron Judge R
- CF C. Bellinger L
- 1B P. Goldschmidt R
- 2B J. Chisholm L
- SS A. Volpe R
- C Austin Wells L
- LF J. Dominguez S
- 3B O. Cabrera S
Blue Jays
- SS Bo Bichette R
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- DH A. Santander S
- 2B A. Gimenez L
- RF G. Springer R
- C A. Kirk R
- LF Alan Roden L
- 3B E. Clement R
- CF Nathan Lukes L
Yankees vs Blue Jays: Prediction & Picks
The Yankees have an edge in this matchup with the likes of Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt seeing the ball really well. Combine that with Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios not pitching well, we have ourselves a slugfest in the early going.
Prediction: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 4
Best Bets:
Yankees -1.5 Run Line (+145)
Over 9.5 Total Runs
Aaron Judge to record an RBI.