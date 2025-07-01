Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 1, 2025

The Yankees are looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their three-game set against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Aaron Boone's men led for the majority of the opening game. However, they were rocked in the sixth frame when Toronto opened a six-spot to regain the lead.

Aaron Judge was in scoring position in the eighth with just one out on, but both Ben Rice and Anthony Volpe failed to capitalize with two runners on base as the hosts triumphed, 5-4. For Tuesday's game, Max Fried will be deployed in hopes of a turnaround while Kevin Gausman attempts to play spoiler for the Jays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays recent form and records

After posting a 35-22 record through the end of May, the Bombers faltered in June with a 13-14 tally. The rough patch had the team's lead in the AL East all but evaporated at this point, as the Rays are just 1.5 games behind in usurping the top spot.

In contrast, the Blue Jays have been surging after a sluggish start to the year. They've posted a 16-10 record in June and are now just two games behind the Bombers for the lead in the division standings. If the Vladimir Guerrero Jr.-led squad can sweep their visitors this series, they will have the chance to bump off the juggernauts from the AL East's penthouse.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: NYY (-154), TOR (+138)

Run Spread: NYY -1.5 (+108), TOR +1.5 (-127)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-118), U 7.5 (+102)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays injuries

NYY injury report

Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)

Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)

Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)

Yerry De los Santos (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Ryan Yarbrough (SP): 15-day IL (oblique)

Fernando Cruz (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)

TOR injury report

Ryan Burr (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bowden Francis (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Anthony Santander (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Yimi Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Alek Manoah (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Angel Bastardo (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays projected lineup

NYY projected lineup

Trent Grisham (CF)

Cody Bellinger (LF)

Aaron Judge (RF)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH)

Ben Rice (1B)

Anthony Volpe (SS)

J.C. Escarra (C)

D.J. LeMahieu (2B)

Max Fried (SP, 10-2 | 1.92 ERA | 104 K)

TOR projected lineup

Bo Bichette (SS)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

Alejandro Kirk (DH)

George Springer (RF)

Ernie Clement (3B)

Davis Schneider (2B)

Myles Straw (CF)

Jonatan Clase (LF)

Tyler Heineman (C)

Kevin Gausman (SP, 6-6 | 4.21 ERA | 90 K)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks and game prediction

Along with Tarik Skubal, Yankees pitcher Max Fried leads the league in wins with 10. Barring any collapse late in the game, the Bombers should take the easy win to tie up the series in Toronto.

Run Line: NYY -1.5 (+108)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-118)

Prediction: NYY wins, 5-3

