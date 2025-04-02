Yankees vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 2, MLB 2025

The NY Yankees appeared poised for a series-opening win against the Arizona Diamondbacks after Will Warren delivered five solid innings, allowing just two earned runs.

Unfortunately, the bullpen failed to see it all the way through, which finds the team looking to Carlos Rodon to help even the series heading into Wednesday's rematch. It won't be easy, however, with the Snakes countering with Zac Gallen.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks recent form and records

Arizona climbed over .500 last night due to Eugenio Suarez and his eighth-inning heroics that turned a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead after reaching the cheap seats with the bases loaded.

The exciting win finds the Snakes up $69 overall for baseball bettors after winning as short road chalk in the series opener. Zona has been a profitable investment for over bettors as well, with it cashing in at a 3-1-1 clip with an average of 12 combined runs scored per game.

New York saw its three-game win streak go up in smoke in the series opener, much to the chagrin of MLB bettors who thought they had it in the bag with a multiple-run lead in hand late. The defeat finds the Yankees up $200 overall for their $100 per bet supporters, while the aid of the "torpedo bats" has seen the over cash in three straight since playing to a low scorer in the season opener against Milwaukee.

Injuries

Arizona

B. Alexander SS 10 Day IL - Oblique

K. Graveman RP 15 Day IL - Back

K. Ginkel RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

J. Montgomery SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

M. Walston SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

New York

D. LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf

G. Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow

I. Hamilton RP 15 Day IL - Illness

S. Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

C. Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

C. Schmidt SP 15 Day IL - Rotator Cuff

J. Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

L. Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back

G. Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

J. Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs

J. Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Zac Gallen (0-1, 9.00 ERA in 2025)

Gallen went 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 66:29 K/BB ratio over 65.0 IP on the road last year

Gallen is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 14:5 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP thrown against the Yankees

Gallen gave up 3 hits and 0 ER in 6.0 IP with 6 K and 3 BB against New York in 2024

Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.69 ERA in 2025)

Rodon went 9-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91:27 K/BB ratio over 81.0 IP at home last year

Rodon is 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 42:12 K/BB ratio in 33.0 IP thrown against the D'backs

Rodon gave up 7 hits and 2 ER in 5.1 IP with 3 K and 2 BB against Arizona in 2024

Must-Watch Hitters

Arizona

Ketel Marte played an extremely limited role in last night's comeback win after logging a strikeout and walk through four at-bats. His four-game hit streak went by the boards because of it. Marte has logged the most at-bats versus Rodon of all Arizona hitters, going 3-for-18 with two doubles and a home run. DK is offering a plus-money return for 2+ total bases, and that's worth an investment.

New York

While it isn't likely the Yankees will hang a crooked number tonight, knowing how well Gallen has fared against their lineup in the past, taking a flier on Anthony Volpe hitting a home run is something to ponder. It's been all or nothing for NY's shortstop, as he's 3-for-16 overall with all three hits leaving the yard. Torpedo bat or not, he's 10-1 to go deep tonight and that's worth a beer money investment.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Arizona Diamondbacks +114 +1.5 -175 O 7.5 -115 New York Yankees -135 -1.5 +145 U 7.5 -105

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks expert picks & game prediction

Carlos Rodon was locked in for his Opening Day start against the Brew Crew. He allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out seven through 5.1 innings. If not for the two walks, he would've earned the quality start. Zac Gallen failed to keep the ball on the ground in his initial start against the Cubs and paid for it, allowing a homer and four earned runs in only four innings against the Cubs.

While the Snakes righty has fared well against the Yankees in the past, tonight will be a different animal with NY out for revenge with their staff ace on the bump. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a cheap number on Aaron Judge and Co.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: New York Wins 6-3

