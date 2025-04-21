Yankees vs. Guardians: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 21, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are set to begin a series between top American League teams on Monday night. New York comes into this series with a record of 14-8, while Cleveland is currently sitting at 12-9.

This should be a highly competitive series, but each team wants to get off to a good start this week. Here are the odds for this game and a prediction as to how things are going to play out.

Yankees vs. Guardians prediction

Aaron Judge is having a big season- Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge continues to lead the New York Yankees as he has belted seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Judge has gotten plenty of help from his teammates as New York leads the American League with 38 home runs this season.

Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound for the Yankees in this game, and he is looking for his first win. Schmidt does not have a decision yet this season, and his ERA of 4.76 needs to improve.

The Guardians will be sending Gavin Williams to the mound in this game, and he has gone 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA this season. Williams will have to keep the ball in the park in this matchup if the Guardians are to get a win.

Jose Ramirez has gotten off to a slow start at the plate for Cleveland, and that's impacting this team. Look for the Yankees to win this matchup as they begin the series in a big way.

Prediction: New York Yankees 5, Cleveland Guardians 3

Yankees vs. Guardians odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -125, Cleveland Guardians +105

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140), Guardians +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Yankees vs. Guardians injuries

New York Yankees injury report

Ben Rice (C/1B): Day-to-Day (Left elbow contusion)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn elbow tendons)

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Slade Cecconi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (UCL surgery recovery)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

Yankees vs. Guardians picks

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Guardians are a tough team to beat, but all signs point to the Yankees winning this matchup. Don't just take New York on the moneyline, but expect them to win by at least two runs.

Money Line: New York Yankees -125

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-110)

