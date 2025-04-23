Yankees vs. Guardians: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are set to wrap up a three-game series with the finale on Wednesday. New York has yet to win a game in this series as Cleveland has been playing well at home.
This game should present a good chance for the Yankees to salvage a win and they do have the edge on the mound. Here's look at the odds for this game and a prediction as to how it will play out.
Yankees vs. Guardians prediction
The New York Yankees got four hits from Aaron Judge in the loss on Tuesday, and he is now hitting .411 on the season. Judge has been doing it all on offense for New York, but he has not been getting a ton of help in this series.
Veteran Carlos Rodon will be on the mound for the Yankees in the series finale, and he is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA this season. Rodon should be able to slow down the Guardians, giving his offense a chance to do some damage.
The Guardians have not been a great offensive team this season, but they have scored nine runs in this series. Kyle Manzardo is leading the team with seven home runs, but there are other players performing for Cleveland.
Cleveland will send Luis Ortiz to the mound in this game, and he is 2-2 with a 5.48 ERA this season. Look for the Yankees to have some success at the plate in this game as they take control of this one.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Cleveland Guardians 3
Yankees vs. Guardians odds
Money Line: New York Yankees -160, Cleveland Guardians +135
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+105), Guardians +1.5 (-125)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)
Yankees vs. Guardians injuries
New York Yankees injury report
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)
Clayton Beeter (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right rotator impingement)
DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)
Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)
Cleveland Guardiand injury report
Lane Thomas (OF): 10-Day IL (Right wrist bone bruise)
Slade Cecconi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
John Means (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow UCL surgery recovery)
Shane Bieber (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right UCL tear)
Yankees vs. Guardians picks
The Cleveland Guardians have had a great series up to this point, but they are going to come up short in the series finale. Focus on the Yankees when making picks in the series finale on Wednesday.
Money Line: New York Yankees -160
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN)