Yankees vs. Mariners: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 12, MLB 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 12, 2025 14:18 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics - Source: Imagn
MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics (image credit: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are set to begin their series on Monday at T-Mobile Park. New York has a 23-17 record, while Seattle is 22-17.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams, and should be a great matchup. Here is a look at the odds that are set for Game 1 of the series, and some predictions.

Yankees vs. Mariners prediction

The New York Yankees will have Clarke Schmidt pitching, and the righthander has gone 0-1 with a 4.79 ERA this season. He should get some run support as the Yankees continue to slug with the best teams in baseball.

Aaron Judge is once again leading New York with 14 home runs and is also hitting .409 on the year. The team can score in different ways, and the offense should set the tone in the series opener.

Seattle will have Emerson Hancock on the mound, but he has struggled this season. He has gone 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA in 2025, and getting outs against the Yankees will be challenging.

Cal Raleigh has belted 12 home runs for the Mariners; however, there are some holes in their lineup. Look for New York to take control as they'll win big in the series opener.

Prediction: New York Yankees 5, Seattle Mariners 3

Yankees vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -155, Seattle Mariners +130

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+115), Mariners +1.5 (-135)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+110), Under 8.5 (-130)

Yankees vs. Mariners injuries

New York Yankees injury report:

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Jonathan Loaisiga (RHP): 15-Day IL (Recovery from right UCL surgery)

Scott Effross (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Seattle Mariners injury report:

George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Logan Gilbert (RHP): TBD (Right elbow flexor strain)

Luke Raley (1B/OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Yankees vs. Mariners picks

The Mariners have been playing some great baseball of late, but they are going to struggle in this game. If you are making picks for this matchup, focusing on the Yankees is the way to go.

Money Line: New York Yankees -155

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+115)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-130)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
