Yankees vs. Mariners: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 13, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will continue their three-game series Tuesday night, with New York leading the series 1-0. It was an 11-5 win for the Yankees in the series opener, and the Mariners will be looking to respond in this game.

New York comes into this game with a record of 24-17, and Seattle has been playing good baseball at 22-18. There are some great odds available for this matchup, leading to a chance to cash in when making predictions.

Yankees vs. Mariners prediction

Max Fried is pitching today- Source: Imagn

Max Fried will be on the mound for the Yankees, and he is 6-0 with a 1.05 ERA this season. Fried continues to shut down opponents, and this should be another opportunity for him to succeed.

Aaron Judge is the best hitter in Major League Baseball, leading the team with 14 home runs and a .414 batting average. The Yankees have belted 74 home runs as a team, and they continue to show off their power.

Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners, and he has gone 4-1 with a 3.25 ERA this season. Woo has been giving his team a chance to win games, but he's facing a great lineup in this game.

Cal Raleigh has belted 13 home runs to lead Seattle, but he will need some help. The Mariners will struggle to score in this game as New York will pick up another big win.

Prediction: New York Yankees 5, Seattle Mariners 2

Yankees vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -135, Seattle Mariners +115

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+125), Mariners +1.5 (-150)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+115), Under 7.5 (-135)

Yankees vs. Mariners injuries

New York Yankees injury report

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): TBD (Left ankle injury)

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Jonathan Loaisiga (RHP): 15-Day IL (Recovery from right UCL surgery)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

Seattle Mariners injury report

George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Logan Gilbert (RHP): End of May (Right elbow flexor strain)

Trent Thornton (RHP): TBD (Appendicitis)

Luke Raley (1B/OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Yankees vs. Mariners picks

The starting pitching matchup favors the Yankees, and they are the team to watch when making picks. Expect another big win for New York as they win the second game of the series.

Money Line: New York Yankees -135

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-135)

