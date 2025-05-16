Yankees vs. Mets: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 16, MLB 2025

The Yankees host the Mets for the first Subway Series matchup of the 2025 MLB season. Many eyes will be glued to the matchup as baseball's most expensive player, Juan Soto, makes his return to the Bronx donning the orange and blue.

Soto had a memorable single-year campaign with the Yanks in 2024 and helped the squad reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Ahead of the new season, however, the baseball superstar elected to sign for the cross-city rival Mets in what was the richest contract ever given to a sportsperson valued at $765 million.

In 2024, the Mets dominated the Subway Series as they were victorious in the four meetings against the Yanks.

Yankees vs Mets recent form and records

The Bombers currently hold a firm grip in the AL East standings with a 25-18 record. The team currently leads the majors in home runs with 76 and OPS with .828 and are 13-8 at home.

The Mets, likewise, possess the best record in their respective division with a 28-16 record. The squad has established dominance on both sides of the ball but has performed better on the mound with an absurd 2.84 ERA for the pitching crew.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYY: Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.29 ERA, 67 K), NYM: Tylor Megill (3-3, 3.10 ERA, 52 K)

New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon has performed well in his third season in the Bronx. The lefty holds a 4-3 record across nine starts with a 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 67 strikeouts.

Must-Watch Hitters

New York Mets

All eyes will be on the prodigal son as he returns to his former field as Juan Soto makes his highly-anticipated Yankee Stadium debut for the Mets.

The 2024 AL MVP podium finisher is currently batting at .255/.380/.465 with an OPS of .845. Soto has also compiled eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and 31 runs scored for his new squad.

Yankees vs Mets baseball betting odds

Friday, 5/16 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYY -128 -1.5, +145 O 8.5, -132 NYM +116 +1.5, -180 U 8.5, +106

Yankees vs Mets expert picks and game prediction

A titanic clash is set to ensue at the Big Apple between the cross-city rivals for the Subway Series opener. Although the Mets have the better performing pitching crew, Yankee starter Carlos Rodon is undefeated in two career starts against the team with a 0.84 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso will all be relied upon to deliver the results for their respective squads. Expect a tight-knit affair between the New York juggernauts.

Run Line: +1.5, -180

Total Runs: U 8.5, +106

Prediction: NYY wins, 2-1

