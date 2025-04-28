Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles will look to bounce back from a three-game sweep in Motown on Monday when they welcome the New York Yankees into Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the opener of the three-game set between the AL East rivals. Tonight represents the team's first meeting of 2025.
Game 1 pits a pair of right-handers against one another with Will Warren set to square off against Tomoyuki Sugano.
Yankees vs. Orioles recent form and records
New York
The Yankees currently sit atop the division standings with a 17-11 overall record after taking two-of-three from the Blue Jays in the Bronx over the weekend.
Aaron Boone's crew has proven to be a winning investment for MLB bettors posting winning marks both at home (10-5, $160) and on the road (7-6, -$96), resulting in a modest $64 rate of return.
Baltimore
Brandon Hyde's Orioles have been riding the struggle bus ever since their 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Opening Day. They sit at 10-17 overall, costing their $100-per-bet backers $778 overall.
However, tonight's game marks just their 12th home game, with most of the deficit accrued on the road, where they've gone 11-16 (-$567). At home, the O's have been a bit more competitive, posting a 5-6 record (-$211).
Injuries
New York
- Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs
- Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
- Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow
- DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf
- Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back
- Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Baltimore
- Tyler O'Neill RF 10 Day IL - Neck
- Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Zach Eflin SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb
- Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Will Warren (1-0, 4.79 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 16 hits (2 HR) & 11 ER with a 21:10 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 3 hit (0 HR) & 2 ER ball with 5:1 K/BB ratio at Cleveland last start.
- 0-0 with a 5.91 ERA & 11:4 K/BB ratio in 10.2 IP on the road in 2025.
- This will be his first career start against the Orioles.
Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.54 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 27 hits (6 HR) & 11 ER with a 9:5 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.
- Tossed 7.0 IP of 5 hit (2 HR) and 3 ER ball with 1:0 K/BB ratio at Washington last start.
- 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 3:2 K/BB ratio in 11.2 IP at home in 2025.
- This will be his first career start against the Yankee.
Must-Watch Hitters
New York
Whenever Ben Rice is staring back at a right-hander, MLB prop bettors should give him a hard look. The Yankees' first baseman is slashing .295/.419/.590/1.009 against them with four home runs and eight RBIs. Having failed to log a single hit in three straight games, he's +150 to tally an RBI and +140 to collect 2+ bases.
Baltimore
With the Orioles failing to score more than three runs in any of their last seven games, it's tough to get excited about backing any of their bats in the opener.
However, Gunnar Henderson is riding his first three-game hit streak of the season. While yet to step into the box to oppose Will Warren in his career, he's slashing .281/.324/.626/.949 at home and has been seeing right-handed pitching much better than lefties so far this season.
Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds
Yankees vs. Orioles expert picks and game prediction
Aside from logging series wins at Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay—in their spring training ball park—the Yankees haven't been anything to write home about when on the road. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook seem to have factored that in, listing New York as short road favorites for tonight's opener. With the Orioles finally back home, look for them to vent some pent up frustrations and start the series off on the right foot.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: Baltimore Wins 5-4