Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - September 21, 2025

The New York Yankees took a lead in the regular season series with a 5-4 win on Saturday. Their four wins in five games have put them within striking distance of the Toronto Blue Jays who are 2.0 games ahead and leading the AL East.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are 14.0 games behind and are in the last spot, but still have a chance to avoid finishing last. The Tampa Bay Rays, occupying the fourth spot, are 2.0 games in front.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game 4: Betting odds and weather

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Money Line: Yankees -134, Orioles +113

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly sunny, 72 degrees F, 4% precipitation, wind 7 mph R-L

Yankees vs. Orioles Game 4: Injuries and lineups

Injuries

Yankees

Brent Headrick: 15-day IL (forearm)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-day IL (forearm)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (elbow)

Orioles

Albert Suarez: 15-day IL (elbow)

Shawn Dubin: 15-day IL (elbow)

Brandon Young: 60-day IL (hamstring)

Gary Sanchez: 60-day IL (knee)

Felix Bautista: 60-day IL (shoulder)

Adley Rutschman: 10-day IL (oblique)

Zach Eflin: 60-day IL (back)

Colin Selby: 15-day IL (hamstring)

Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (elbow)

Expected lineups

Yankees

CF T. Grisham L DH Aaron Judge R RF C. Bellinger L 1B Ben Rice L LF J. Dominguez S 2B J. Chisholm L SS J. Caballero R C Austin Wells L 3B Ryan McMahon L

Orioles

2B J. Holliday L RF D. Beavers L SS G. Henderson L DH R. Mountcastle R C S. Basallo L 3B J. Jackson R CF C. Cowser L 1B Coby Mayo R LF D. Carlson S

Yankees vs. Orioles Game 4: Expert picks and prediction

The Yankees' Cam Schlittler (3-3, 3.41 ERA) will face the Orioles' Kyle Bradish (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Schlittler has been inconsistent, earning one or fewer runs in three of his last five starts, with eight in 6.1 innings in the other two. Meanwhile, Bradish has earned just six runs in 22.0 innings pitched.

The Yankees' (87-68) lineup has been prolific lately, hitting at .275 in their last 10 games. Aaron Judge has a .368 average with a 1.221 OPS this month, and Giancarlo Stanton hit his 450th home run on Saturday. Coby Mayo is Baltimore's (73-82) shining light during its last 10 with more than a .300 average and four RBIs. The rest of the lineup is hitting at a .202 average.

Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4

Picks: Yankees ML (-134), Over 8.5 runs

