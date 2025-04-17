Yankees vs. Rays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees will return to their Spring Training digs for the opener of tonight's extended four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays from George M. Steinbrenner Field. This will be the first meeting of the 2025 season between the AL East rivals with New York earning the slim 7-6 advantage in last year's rivalry.
The back end of both staff's rotations will get some burn in Game 1 with right-handers Will Warren and Taj Bradley set to square off against one another.
Yankees vs. Rays recent form and records
New York
The Yankees head to Tampa winners of three straight after sweeping the Kansas City Royals out of the Bronx. The trio of wins pushed New York to 11-7 on the year allowing it to hold a slim half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East standings.
Having gone off the board favored to win in all but two games, the Yankees have only managed a $42 return on investment for $100-per-bet MLB bettors. While armed with the highest scoring offense in the game, three straight unders against the Royals pushed the over to 10-7-1 in the team's 18 played games.
Tampa Bay
After erupting for 16 runs in the series opening win against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Tampa Bay only scored four runs and was shutout in the finale. The pair of defeats pushed the Rays two games under .500 and into fourth place of the division standings at 8-10.
The losing record has produced a -$390 return on investment for baseball bettors, with the team only managing an 8-7 record (-$90) in 15 played home games.
Injuries
New York
- Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow
- DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf
- Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
- Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs
- Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back
- Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Tampa Bay
- Jonny DeLuca RF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Josh Lowe RF 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Ha-Seong Kim SS 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Richie Palacios 2B 10 Day IL - Finger
- Shane McClanahan SP 15 Day IL - Triceps
- Kevin Kelly RP 15 Day IL - Glute
- Alex Faedo RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Nate Lavender RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Will Warren (1-0, 5.14 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 9 hits (2 HR) and 8 ER with a 15:7 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 2 hit (1 HR) and 2 ER ball with 6:2 K/BB ratio vs. San Francisco last start.
- This will be his first career start against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Taj Bradley (2-0, 3.71 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 12 hits (2 HR) and 7 ER with a 21:6 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.0 IP of 5 hit and 1 ER ball with 7:2 K/BB ratio vs. Atlanta last start.
- 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA and 12:4 K/BB ratio in 13.0 career IP thrown vs. New York.
- 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA and 21:6 K/BB ratio in 17.0 IP at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Must-Watch Hitters
New York
With a bulk of the Yankees current batting lineup yet to step into the box against Taj Bradley, we'll go right back to the well with Aaron Judge—who came through for us last night by hitting the game-winning homer against Kansas City.
While it proved to be a modest ticket cash, big hits normally come in bunches for New York's outfielder. Though he's yet to rake a single hit in six career plate appearances against Taj Bradley, he's seen his stuff well evidenced by the three walks taken with zero strikeouts.
Tampa Bay
Brandon Lowe hasn't been very consistent for his fantasy supporters to start the year, but his bat should be targeted in this matchup against Will Warren regardless of never opposing him before.
The Rays' utility man has been much tougher against righties than lefties over the course of his career. He's slashing .269/.296/.442/.739 against right-handed pitching to date with all three of his home runs coming against righties.
Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds
Yankees vs. Rays expert picks and game prediction
With the Rays getting shutout yesterday to drop their second home series of the season, look for Tampa Bay to take to its quasi-home field and get the leg up in this series against New York.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a discounted rate on the home team with Taj Bradley the better arm in his matchup against Will Warren. New York's bullpen was also severely stressed in the three hotly contested wins against the Royals.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction: Tampa Bay Wins 6-3