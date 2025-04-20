Yankees vs. Rays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

The powerhouse New York Yankees battle the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of their three-game series.The two squads are currently tied with one win apiece as they head to the decider at George M. Steinbrenner Field at Tampa, Florida.

Game 2 was a slugfest between two squads as the Rays triumphed over the Yankees, 10-8, as Jonathan Aranda walked off the Bombers with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Aaron Judge finished the game by going 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs but his contributions weren't enough as they were bested by the consolidated effort of Tampa's batting order.

Yankees vs Rays recent form and records

In spite of the walk-off loss, the Yanks still has a grip on the American League East standings with a 13-8 record. However, any minor slip ups might change their fortunes as the 12-9 Toronto Blue Jays are hot on their heels.

As for the Rays, the team still owns the bottom cellar in the division with a 9-12 clip. Despite their early struggles, the team are just behind by four games from the top of the table in the mega-competitive AL East.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYY: Max Fried (3-0, 1.88 ERA), TB: Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

New York Yankees

Newly-acquired starter Max Fried has recorded a blazing start to his life in the Bronx. The former Atlanta Braves star currently holds an impressive 3-0 record with a 1.84 ERA across four starts and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.

Must-Watch Hitters

Tampa Bay Rays

Fresh off his go-ahead home run in Game 7 of LIDOM's Serie Final, Junior Caminero has been a reliable bat for the Rays to start the 2025 campaign. The 21-year-old has tallied five home runs with a slash line of .284/.325/.527 with an OPS of .852.

Yankees vs Rays baseball betting odds

Sunday, 4/20 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYY -149 -1.5, +108 O 7.5, -150 TB +134 +1.5, -133 U 7.5, +188

Yankees vs Rays expert picks and game prediction

The first two games between the AL East counterparts has been unpredictable. Game 1 saw a 1-0 shutout in favor of the visiting Bombers while Game 2 saw a slugfest that ultimately ended up going to the Rays via a walk-off two-run home run.

Since it's a divisional battle between two squads that has quite the familiarity with each other, expect a nip-and-tuck battle in Game 3 as both teams deploy starters on the top half of their respective rotations with the Yanks utilizing Max Fried while the Rays activating Ryan Pepiot for the rubber match.

Run Line: +1.5, -133

Total Runs: U 7.5, +188

Prediction: NYY wins, 4-3

