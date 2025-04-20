Yankees vs. Rays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

The powerhouse New York Yankees battle the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of their three-game series.The two squads are currently tied with one win apiece as they head to the decider at George M. Steinbrenner Field at Tampa, Florida.
Game 2 was a slugfest between two squads as the Rays triumphed over the Yankees, 10-8, as Jonathan Aranda walked off the Bombers with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Aaron Judge finished the game by going 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs but his contributions weren't enough as they were bested by the consolidated effort of Tampa's batting order.
Yankees vs Rays recent form and records
In spite of the walk-off loss, the Yanks still has a grip on the American League East standings with a 13-8 record. However, any minor slip ups might change their fortunes as the 12-9 Toronto Blue Jays are hot on their heels.
As for the Rays, the team still owns the bottom cellar in the division with a 9-12 clip. Despite their early struggles, the team are just behind by four games from the top of the table in the mega-competitive AL East.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYY: Max Fried (3-0, 1.88 ERA), TB: Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
New York Yankees
Newly-acquired starter Max Fried has recorded a blazing start to his life in the Bronx. The former Atlanta Braves star currently holds an impressive 3-0 record with a 1.84 ERA across four starts and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.
Must-Watch Hitters
Tampa Bay Rays
Fresh off his go-ahead home run in Game 7 of LIDOM's Serie Final, Junior Caminero has been a reliable bat for the Rays to start the 2025 campaign. The 21-year-old has tallied five home runs with a slash line of .284/.325/.527 with an OPS of .852.
Yankees vs Rays baseball betting odds
Yankees vs Rays expert picks and game prediction
The first two games between the AL East counterparts has been unpredictable. Game 1 saw a 1-0 shutout in favor of the visiting Bombers while Game 2 saw a slugfest that ultimately ended up going to the Rays via a walk-off two-run home run.
Since it's a divisional battle between two squads that has quite the familiarity with each other, expect a nip-and-tuck battle in Game 3 as both teams deploy starters on the top half of their respective rotations with the Yanks utilizing Max Fried while the Rays activating Ryan Pepiot for the rubber match.
Run Line: +1.5, -133
Total Runs: U 7.5, +188
Prediction: NYY wins, 4-3