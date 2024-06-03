Yankees vs Twins Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head and more | Game 1, June 4, 2024

After sweeping the San Francisco Giants in their last series, the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins at the Yankee Stadium on Monday. The Giants hold the best record in the MLB, surpassing the Philadelphia Phillies and have been spectacular this season

The two teams will square off for their second series this season. The Yanks swept the Twins in their first series at Target Field. The Twins are third in the AL Central with a 33-26 record, beating the Astros in their last game and won the series.

Yankees vs. Twins: Preview

The first pitch will commence at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. MLB fans can get to watch the game on Bally Sports North, YES or TBS. The live stream will take place on Fubo TV.

Yankees vs. Twins: Prediction

The Bronx Bombers are riding a five-game winning streak. With their 42-19 record, even the hyped Dodgers are trailing behind. The Yanks have noteworthy pitchers, and their bullpen has been strong. Offensively. their power keeps getting better.

The Twins are not as strong as their opponents, as they hold an average record. Offensively, they are no match for the Yanks. and their pitching squad seems erratic. Hence, the odds seem to be in favor of the Yanks to win Game 1.

Yankees vs Twins: Head-to-Head Record

The Twins have won 775 games, while their opponent won 1142 in their all-time record. The Yanks have the upper hand against their American League rivals.

Yankees vs Twins: Pitching Matchups

The Yanks will turn in their ace Luis Gil to get some early strikeouts against the Twins. Gil's dominant performance for his team has reduced his ERA to 1.99. The righty holds a 7-1 record with 79 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. Gil also has a spectacular 0.95 WHIP.

The Twins, meanwhile, will turn their heads toward Bailey Ober to start against the Yanks. Ober has a 5-3 record with a 4.89 ERA. The righty has 58 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched and holds a 1.11 WHIP.

Yankees vs Twins: Players to watch out for

Aaron Judge

The captain leads the MLB with 21 home runs and been consistent with his performance. Judge has powered the Yanks to win in several games.

Juan Soto

Another dominant performer for the team is Juan Soto. The slugger has 17 home runs in pinstripes. His consistent performances at the plate continue to help the team.

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana has been the shining star for the Twins this season. Santana has eight home runs and is slugging .215/ .301/ .677.

The Yankees are predicted to win with Gil on the mound with their dominating offense. The Twins will not stand a chance against the Bronx Bombers.

